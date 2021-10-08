Dhenkanal, Oct 8 (PTI) Six people were arrested in Odisha's Dhenkanal district with illegal firearms that were used for poaching, police said on Friday.

A special drive in the district was conducted from October 1 to 7 against illegal firearms, they said.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Navjot Singh Sidhu Launches Fast Seeking Arrest of Accused Ashish Mishra.

Fourteen countrymade guns and 53 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the six people, who were arrested, they added.

They have confessed to having kept the firearms for poaching of wild animals and other purposes, police claimed.

Also Read | HSSC Female Constable Result 2021 Declared, Here’s How Candidates Can Check and Download Results Online at hssc.gov.in.

Cases have been registered under the Arms Act at different police stations of the district, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)