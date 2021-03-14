Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Six people were injured after a mid-sized truck fell into a pit along the old Mumbai-Pune Highway on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident happened near Shingroba Temple in old Khandala Ghat, leaving traffic affected for some time, an official said.

"Three people sustained serious injuries. Details of who they are, where they were headed etc, are being collected. The driver will be booked for rash driving. Efforts are on to bring the vehicle out of the pit," the Khopoli police station official added.

