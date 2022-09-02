Aravalli (Gujarat) September 2 (ANI): As many as six persons were killed and seven others were injured after a car mowed down pilgrims on Friday morning in Gujarat's Malpur area of Aravalli district.

The people were on their way on foot towards the Ambaji temple in Ambaji town in the adjoining Banaskantha district when the mishap took place, police said.

According to initial information, driver of the car lost control over his vehicle which crushed several devotees near Krishnapur Patiya near Malpur in the Aravali district.

Reportedly, 6 people were killed and seven were injured. The victims were rushed to Modasa Hospital in an ambulance.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and announced an exgratia grant of Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased from the CM's Relief Fund and 50,000 rupees for the injured.

The Chief Minister has asked Aravalli District Collector to ensure the necessary medical treatment for the injured.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

