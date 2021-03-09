Patna (Bihar) [India], March 9 (ANI): At least six labourers were killed and several others injured on Monday after a boundary wall collapsed on them in Bihar's Khagaria district, police said.

The incident took place when the labourers were engaged in digging a drain at Chandi Tola village under Maheshkhunt police station.

The rescue operation is underway as many feared trapped under the debris.

Further details are awaited. (ANI

