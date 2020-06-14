Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 6 More COVID-19 Cases in Himachal Pradesh

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 08:52 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 6 More COVID-19 Cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 14 (India): With six more COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, the tally for coronavirus has reached 514 in the state on Sunday, said the state Health Department.

Of 1,217 people tested in the state, 247 resulted negative while 964 test results are still awaited.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Region Near Rajkot.

The total count includes 187 active cases, 309 recovered cases and six deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 3,20,922 coronavirus cases in the country as of June 14. (ANI)

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Gujarat: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement