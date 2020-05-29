India News | 6 More COVID-19 Cases in Meghalaya, Total Rises to 27

Shillong, May 29 (PTI) Six more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 27, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

Of the 27 COVID-19 cases, 14 are active while 12 have recovered from the disease and one has died.

Also Read | Bejan Daruwalla Dies: Political Leaders Condole Demise of Renowned Astrologer.

Those who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday had returned from Maharashtra, Bangalore and Chennai, the chief minister said.

"6 more residents who had returned to the State have tested positive for COVID19. 3 from South West Garo H, 1 from West Garo H, 1 from East Khasi H, and 1 from West Khasi H. They had come from Maharashtra, Bangalore, West Bengal and Chennai. All r under quarantine & asymptomatic," he tweeted.

Also Read | Bejan Daruwalla Dies at 89 After Battling Coronavirus, Gujarat CM Condoles Demise of Astrologer.

All the six new COVID-19 cases are in quarantine and are asymptomatic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)