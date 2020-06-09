India News | 6 More Die of Coronavirus in Haryana; Infection Count Rises to 5,209

Chandigarh, Jun 9 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported six more coronavirus deaths as 355 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection tally to 5,209.

So far, 45 people have died due to the infection in the state.

The worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts reported two fatalities each while Sonipat and Rohtak recorded one death each, a state health bulletin said.

On Monday, the state had reported 11 coronavirus deaths, five of which were from Gurgaon.

Among the 5,209 infections reported on Tuesday, Gurgaon had the maximum 164 cases, taking the total number of patients in the district to 2,329.

