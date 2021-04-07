Lucknow, Apr 7 (PTI) Six staffers working in the office of the King George's Medical University vice-chancellor tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday despite having received both shots of the vaccine, a senior doctor said.

This comes a day after the KGMU's vice-chancellor, Lieutenant General (Retired) Dr Bipin Puri, too was found having the infection despite having been inoculated with both shots of the anti-Covid vaccine.

In the last three days, 39 KGMU doctors, including its medical superintendent, Prof D Himanshu, have tested positive for the infection.

"Six persons working in the office of the KGMU vice-chancellor tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. All of them are on non-medical posts," the doctor said.

He added that all of them had already been inoculated with both doses of the anti-Covid vaccine.

On Wednesday, KGMU spokesperson, Dr Sudhir Singh said, "The administration of the KGMU is extremely serious to stop the spread of the infection and in this regard, screening has already started.”

“The administration is making every effort to stop the infection in the initial stage itself," he added.

Meanwhile, with 40 fresh Covid-19 deaths reported in the state, the fatality toll due to the disease rose to 8,964 while with as many as 6,023 fresh infections, the total caseload in the state stood at 6,45,930 on Wednesday.

Of the 40 fresh deaths due to Covid-19 in the state, six were reported from Lucknow, five from Kanpur, four from Ballia, three each from Allahabad and Varanasi and two 2 each from Moradabad, Ghazipur, Amroha and Fatehpur.

One death each was reported from Gorakhpur, Bulandshahr, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Etawah, Chandauli, Mainpuri, Shamli, Kannauj, Bhadohi and Kaushambi, the UP Government said in a statement here on Wednesday.

Of the 6,023 fresh Covid-19 cases, as many as 1,333 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 811 from Allahabad, 593 from Varanasi and 300 from Kanpur.

Till now, as many as 6,04,979 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged.

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 31,987, the statement said.

