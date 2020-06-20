Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) Six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, pushing the number of cases to 232, officials said.

The district now has 103 active patients, they said.

Also Read | IMD Predicts Further Advancement of Monsoon Over Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh During June 22-23: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

Results of 153 samples were received on Saturday. Eleven people also recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the number of those cured so far in the district to 129, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)