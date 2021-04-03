Gangtok, Apr 3 (PTI) Sikkim reported six new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 6,251, an official said on Saturday.

All the new COVID-19 cases were reported from East Sikkim district, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state currently has 48 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,967 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 135, Bhutia said, adding that 101 patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested 83,701 samples for COVID- 19, including 182 samples in the last 24 hours, he added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)