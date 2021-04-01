Gangtok, Apr 1 (PTI) Sikkim reported six fresh COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the coronavirus tally to 6,241, an official said on Thursday.

Five new cases were reported from East Sikkim district and one from North Sikkim district, Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state currently has 46 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,962 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 135, Bhutia said, adding that 98 patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested 83,260 samples for COVID- 19, including 239 samples in the last 24 hours, he added. PTI

