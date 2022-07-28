Shimla, Jul 28 (PTI) Six people were injured following a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, officials said, adding that at least 10 houses were damaged in the incident.

The district emergency operations centre (DEOC) at Kullu stated, "An incident of cloudburst has occurred at Chanaighad in Nirmand Tehsil of Anni sub division.

Also Read | Goa: 4 Killed in Road Accident After SUV Falls Into River.

"Around 12 houses have been damaged and six persons injured in the incident," it said.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Debt-Ridden Farmer Kills Himself in Ambala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)