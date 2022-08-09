Lucknow, Aug 8 (PTI) Six villages in three districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods but the situation is not alarming anywhere, state Relief Commissioner Ranveer Prasad said on Monday.

He said the Ganga river in Badaun district, the Sharda river in Lakhimpur Kheri district, and the Ghaghra river in Ballia district were flowing above the danger level.

Also Read | Manipur Highway Blockade: Over 700 Vehicles Stranded, Internet Suspended.

In a statement, the relief commissioner said 10 districts of the state have received 25 mm or more rain in a day. At present, six villages in Gonda, Mau and Sitapur districts are affected by the floods, he said.

At present, all the embankments of the state are safe and the situation is not worrying anywhere, Prasad said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: TRS Leader Paddagani Prasad Goud Arrested for Attempt To Kill MLA A Jeevan Reddy.

In a day, the state received an average rainfall of 10.3 mm. The average rainfall in the state from June 1 till now is 248 mm, which is 60 per cent of the normal rainfall of 416.4 mm, he said.

The relief commissioner said 55 teams of NDRF, SDRF and PAC have been deployed in 35 districts for search and rescue operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)