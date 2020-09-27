Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) West Bengal reported 60 more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 4,781, while the coronavirus tally jumped to 2,47,425 with 3,185 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

Since Saturday, 2,946 people have recovered from the disease, taking the discharge rate to 87.67 per cent, it said.

The state now has 25,723 active cases.

In the past 24 hours, 43,618 samples have been tested in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

