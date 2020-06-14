Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
India News | 60 New COVID-19 Cases in Goa, State Tally Reaches 523

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 01:00 AM IST
India News | 60 New COVID-19 Cases in Goa, State Tally Reaches 523

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 13 (ANI): A total of 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Saturday, taking the tally for coronavirus cases in the state to 523, according to the state Health Department.

Of 2,808 test samples sent yesterday, 60 tested positive for the virus, 1,852 were negative while 956 reports are still awaited in the state.

At present, there are 13 virus-infected patients in the isolation ward, said the daily bulletin.

The total number of active cases stands at 453 and 70 have been recovered from COVID-19 so far.

India also witnessed 3,08,993 number of coronavirus cases as of June 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

