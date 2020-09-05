Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) A 60-year-old asthma sufferer shot himself dead on Saturday apparently due to deteriorating health at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.

The incident happened in Pindora village under Jhinjhana police station limits of the district, they said.

The man identified as Samay Deen was an asthma patient for a long time and his health turned worse of late, police further said.

He shot himself using a pistol when his family members were not at home and died on the spot, they added. The gun was also recovered.

A post-mortem report is awaited, police added.

