Puri (Odisha)[India], June 20 (ANI): A 60-year-old man died while under treatment for COVID-19 in Puri district taking the death toll in Odisha due to the disease to 12.

Officials from the State Health Department told ANI that the man had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for a long time.

Odisha has reported a total of 4,856 positive COVID-19 cases, including 1,306 active cases and 3,534 discharged or cured patients. (ANI)

