Muzaffarnagar, Aug 19 (PTI) A 60-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the district to 22, an official said.

The fatality was reported from Budhana town, Chief Medical Officer Dr Praveen Chopra said.

The 60-year-old man was among the 43 fresh cases reported earlier in the day in the district, he said.

According to officials, the number of active cases in the district now stands at 335.

District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said 32 people recovered from the disease, taking the number of cured persons to 1,015.

