New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday hit out at Union Minister Amit Shah over his statement on Manipur Chief Minister, asking ‘which kind of cooperation, N Biren Singh is providing to the Centre’.

“60,000 people are living in shelter camps, and they (the Centre) are saying that the CM is cooperating. Don't want such kind of cooperation, the PM should remove the CM on moral grounds,” Gogoi said while talking to ANI.

As the Opposition is demanding the Centre to sack Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Shah while replying to a no-confidence motion in LoK Sabha today said that the CM is cooperating with the Centre to restore peace there.

“A state CM needs to be changed when he is not cooperating. This CM is cooperating with the Centre,” Shah said.

Gogoi further said that Home Department and the CM don't have the ‘courage’ to accept their mistake.

“Is this the kind of cooperation being extended by Manipur CM (to the Centre) where arms have been looted from police stations? Home Department and the CM don't have the courage to accept their mistake,” the Congress MP said.

Earlier on Tuesday, while initiating the debate on the no-confidence motion, Gogoi demanded Centre to sack the Manipur CM from his post.

“My question is why the PM has not sacked Manipur’s CM yet. You had to do politics, you changed the CM and that too two times. When there were elections in Uttarakhand you changed the CM several times. When the elections were approaching in Tripura, you changed the CM there too. So, why are you blessing the Manipur CM who himself has confessed that there was an intelligence failure because of him,’ Gogoi said on Tuesday.

Shah on Wednesday spoke on the issue of Manipur in Lok Sabha and slammed the Opposition for not having a discussion over this ‘sensitive’ issue.

“From day one I was ready for the discussion on the Manipur issue but Opposition never wanted to do a discussion. If they would have not been satisfied with my points, then they should have demanded the PM’s statement. But, the Opposition was not ready to have the discussion,” Shah said in the Lower House.

He further said that during the past six years of the BJP government in Manipur, the need for curfew never rose.

“The opposition doesn't want me to speak but they can't silence me. You have to listen to me. 130 cr people have selected us so they have to listen to us...It has been almost six years since BJP formed a government there. During the past six years of our government, the need for a curfew never rose

He further said that doing politics over the matter is “shameful”.

“I agree that there have been incidents of violence in Manipur. No one can support such incidents. Doing politics on these incidents is shameful,” Shah said. (ANI)

