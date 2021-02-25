Nashik, Feb 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra reached 1,21,478 with the addition of 601 cases on Thursday, health officials said.

The virus claimed three lives during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 2,095, they said.

So far, 1,16,914 patients have recovered and got discharge from hospitals in the district, of whom 291 recuperated on Thursday alone.

As many as 5,36,458 swabs have been tested till now, of which 2,711 were tested on Thursday.

