India News | 61 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in J-K; UT Daily Caseload Drops Below 100 After Two Weeks

Srinagar, Jun 9 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases reported daily in Jammu and Kashmir dropped below 100 after two weeks as 61 people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, raising the union territory's infection count to 4,346, officials said.

The union territory had recorded 198 cases on Monday, massive 620 on Sunday and 143 cases on Saturday. It is after 14 days that the number of cases reported daily has dropped to the two-digit figure.

Also Read | Private Sector Will be Allowed to Use ISRO Facilities to Improve Their Capacities, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The UT also reported four deaths on Tuesday, taking the toll to 49.

"As many as 61 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Monday," the officials said.

Also Read | UPPSC Calender 2020-21 Released Online at uppsc.up.nic.in: Check PCS, ACF, RFO Exam Details Here.

They said while 17 of these cases are from the Jammu region, 44 are from the Kashmir Valley.

The officials said the fresh cases included 27 persons who had returned to the union territory recently.

Srinagar recorded the highest cases at 13. There were no fresh cases in four districts -- Samba, Pooch, Rajouri and Doda -- in the Jammu region, they added.

Four COVID-19 positive patients -- all men -- died during the day. The deceased hailed from Anantnag, Kulgam, Srinagar and Baramulla districts, the officials said.

While one of the deceased was a 31-year-old with underlying renal problems, another was a 70-year-old cancer patient.

A 70-year-old man having pneumonia also died, while the fourth victim had sustained injuries in a road accident last month and tested positive for COVID-19 while undergoing treatment.

With Tuesday's fresh cases, the total number of infected persons in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 4,346.

"Of these, 3,407 are in Kashmir and 939 in the Jammu region," the officials said.

There are 2,792 active cases in the union territory -- 2,099 in Kashmir and 693 in Jammu. A total of 1,506 patients have recovered, they said.

The UT has witnessed 49 coronavirus-related deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)