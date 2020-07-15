Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 15 (ANI): With a record high of 612 COVID-19 patients recovering in a day, over 10,000 coronavirus patients have recovered in Odisha until Wednesday.

According to the state Health Department, the total recovered cases now stands at 10,476.

Also Read | Air India Ends Work From Home From July 20 Except For Employees with Medical Conditions, Pregnant Women and Those in Containment Zones: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 15, 2020.

The maximum number of recoveries have been reported from Ganjam (270) followed by Sundargarh (84) and Keonjhar (48). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)