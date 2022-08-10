Jaipur, Aug 10 (PTI) Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 613 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its infection tally to 12,99,007, while two more deaths pushed the death toll to 9,592, according to a health department report.

Of the fresh cases, 159 were reported from Jaipur alone, the report said.

The latest deaths were reported from Jhalawar and Banswara districts, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,158, the report said.

