Thane, Apr 10 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 3,67,610 after 6,176 people tested positive for the infection, an official said on Saturday.

Apart from these new cases that were reported on Friday, the virus also claimed the lives of 26 persons, which took death toll in the district to 6,664.

The COVID-19 mortality rate of the district is 1.81 per cent, he added.

So far, 3,09,349 patients have recuperated from the infection and the recovery rate stands at 84.15 per cent.

There are 51,597 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count grew to 56,636, while the death toll is 1,252, another official said.

