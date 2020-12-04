Dehradun, Dec 4 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 76,893 on Friday with the detection of 618 fresh cases, while 10 more deaths due to the disease pushed the toll to 1,273, according to a state health department bulletin.

Dehradun district reported a maximum of 239 new cases, Nainital 93, Haridwar 48, Chamoli 40, Almora 39, Pauri 34, Pithoragarh 33, Udham Singh Nagar 21, Tehri 20, Uttarkashi 18, Bageshwar 13, Rudraprayag 13 and Champawat 7, the bulletin said.

A total of 69,831 COVID-19 patients have recuperated in Uttarakhand, 795 migrated out of the state and 4,994 are under treatment, according to the bulletin.

