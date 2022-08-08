New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A total of 6,195 km of border roads are currently under construction, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Monday.

Between 2017-18 and 2021-22, a total of 3,595 km of border roads were constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the minister said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Kavit Passary, Changing the Landscape of the Fashion Industry With His Unique Designs - Iron Tailor.

The BRO constructs roads on the basis of strategic requirements of a region and priority fixed by the Indian Army, Bhatt said.

Besides providing connectivity for easy transportation of security forces in frontline areas, these roads are beneficial in quick mobilisation of troops in cases of exigencies, he said.

Also Read | ‘Nitish Kumar Foiled BJP's 'Eknath Shinde Plan' in Bihar,’ Says JD-U Leader Lalan Singh.

Roads in border areas not only help in connecting the remotely located villages but also in the overall socio-economic development of the region, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)