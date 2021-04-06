Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu has recorded a voter turnout of 62.42 per cent till 5.30 pm in the assembly polls in the state, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Edappadi, from where Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting, saw 73 per cent polling.

A voter turnout of 48.20 per cent was registered in Kolathur from where DMK chief MK Stalin is in the fray. AIADMK has put up Adhi Rajaram against Stalin.

In Coimbatore (South), from where actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan is making his electoral debut, 55.44 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm.

Polling across 234 assembly constituencies in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu started at 7 am.

The single-day voting in the state will decide the fate of 3,998 candidates. In order to combat the COVID-19 spread, the number of polling stations has been increased to 88,937. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)