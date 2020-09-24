Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll jumped to 4,606 on Thursday with 62 more fatalities, while 3,196 new infections pushed the coronavirus tally to 2,37,869, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

Since Wednesday, 3,014 patients have recovered from the disease, bettering the discharge rate to 87.46 per cent.

The number of active cases stood at 25,221, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 43,432 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin added.

