Aizawl, Aug 8 (PTI) Mizoram reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 74 less than the previous day, with the state's tally increasing to 2,32,800, a health department official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 710 as no new fatality was reported since Sunday.

Lunglei district reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 22, followed by Aizawl and Serchhip at 11 each, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 19.25 per cent from 25.14 per cent the previous day, he said.

The northeastern state currently has 1,030 cases, while 2,31,060 people have recovered from the infection, including 44 on Sunday, the official said.

The discharge rate stood at 99.25 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested 19.53 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 322 samples on Sunday.

As many as 16,62,518 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state till Saturday, the official added.

