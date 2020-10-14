Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 14 (PTI): Kerala on Wednesday reported 6,244 fresh COVID-19 cases,-- 5,745 infected through local transmission, taking the caseload to 3,08,140,

The toll mounted to 1,066 with 20 more fatalities.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt Approves Rs 520 Crore Special Package for Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh Under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana.

The deceased included a five month old baby and a 90- year-old man, health minister K K Shailaja said.

In the last 24 hours, 50,056 samples have been examined and so far 37,26,738 samples sent for testing.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Power Minister Satyendar Jain Writes to Centre to Shut Down All 11 Thermal Power Plants of NCR.

Malappuram reported 1,013 cases, followed by Ernakulam 793, Kozhikode 661, Thrissur 581,Thiruvananthapuram 581 and Kollam 551, the minister said in a press release.

Thirty six of those infected are health workers, 18 had come from abroad and 81 from other states.

The samples of 7,792 people returned negative, following which the number of those under treatment touched 93,837.

The total recoveries so far is 2,15,149,the release said.

As many as 2,78,989 people are presently under observation, of whom 2,52,645 are in home/institution quarantine and 26,344 in hospitals.

Seven new areas were included in the hot spots list while 14 were removed.

The government, the minister said, has also brought out new guidelines on discharge of infected patients in the backdrop of increasing COVID-19 cases.

Various categories have been drawn up for discharge of patients.

Those who are asymptomatic will have to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test 10 days after having tested positive.

If the patient tests negative, he/she can be discharged.

If the result is positive, the patient has to undergo antigen test on alternate days and if negative, can be discharged.

Those in A and B categories cam take the antigen test 10 days after testing positive and showing no symptoms.

If the result is negative and after three days there are no symptoms, the patient can be discharged.

In category C (serious covid patients), 14 days after testing positive, patients can undertake the Rapid Antigen Test and if the result is negative, can be discharged.

If it is positive, tests can be done on alternate days and after the result is negative, the patient can be discharged.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association has decided to not take up additional work from October 15 until their demands are met by the government.

The KGMOA said in a release that health workers, including doctors, have been working continuously since the past nine months due to the spread of the pandemic.

The association has been demanding that vacancies be filled up as early as possible, leave after continuouscovid duty be reinstated and risk allowance and incentive be provided to health workers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)