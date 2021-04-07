Chandigarh, Apr 7 (PTI) Sixty-three more people died from coronavirus in Punjab, taking the toll to 7,278 on Wednesday, while the tally rose to 2.6 lakh with 2,997 new cases, the Health Department said.

The active cases dropped to 25,855 from 25,913 a day ago, while 2,959 patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 2,26,887, according to a bulletin.

Ludhiana reported a maximum of 415 cases, followed by 345 in Jalandhar, 337 in Patiala, 336 in Mohali and 325 in Amritsar, among others. The 63 more fatalities include nine in Mohali, seven each in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur, and six each in Rupnagar and Patiala, it said.

There are 24 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 369 are on oxygen support. A total of 61.89 lakh samples have been collected for testing so far, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 399 more cases, the highest single-day spike this year, taking the tally to 29,197. On April 4, the city had witnessed a maximum of 341 cases.

The toll rose to 388 with two more deaths. The active cases stood at 3,121, the bulletin said.

A total of 313 patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 25,688, while 3.29 lakh samples have been taken for testing so far, it added.

