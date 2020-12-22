Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 22 (ANI): As many as 63 cadres of eight militant groups surrendered at an event in Guwahati here, in presence of the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday.

Director-General of Police (DGP), Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta was also present at the occasion.

He hailed Sonowal's tenure as the Chief Minister and said that in the latter's leadership, a "new era" has dawned upon Assam.

"Assam has been at the receiving end of militancy since the last three decades. But under the leadership of Sarbananda Sonowal, a new era has dawned upon the state. The current government firmly believes in building an Assam that is free of militancy," the DGP Mahanta wrote on Twitter.

"Because of that a total of 63 members of various militant org. surrendered today (Monday). We wish them the very best and hope they would soon prove themselves to be productive members of our society," he tweeted, using the hashtag '#assamagainstterrorism'. (ANI)

