Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): As many as 63 villagers, who were stranded in Sonyachi Wadi village in Raigad due to flood in the area, were rescued on Wednesday, Raigad Police said.

According to the police, at least 75 people were stuck in the floodwaters. Police and Disaster Management personnel are carrying out the rescue operation to evacuate the rest of the people.

"At a distance of a few km from Goregaon in Mangaon taluka, Sonyachi Wadi was surrounded by the floodwaters of the river, leaving 70 to 75 people stranded in the villages. Raigad Police and Disaster Management Department Raigad have evacuated 63 villagers by boat, rescue operation is underway," Raigad Police tweeted. (ANI)

