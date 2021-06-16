Srinagar, Jun 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 635 fresh COVID-19 cases, bringing the virus tally to 3,09,361, while 12 deaths in the last 24 hours raised the pandemic toll to 4,217, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 193 were from the Jammu division and 442 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 129 new cases, followed by 76 in Budgam district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 11,381 in the Union Territory, while 2,93,763 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

The number of confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) remained unchanged at 21 in the UT as no fresh case of the infection was reported, they said.

