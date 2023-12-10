New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): In a significant stride towards fostering scientific curiosity and cultural exchange, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar, ceremoniously flagged off 64 students selected to participate in the Sakura Science High School Programme 2023 in Japan.

The event, held at CIET-NCERT, marked the enthusiastic departure of the Indian contingent for the program scheduled for December 10-16, 2023.

The students, hailing from Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samitis (NVS) across 11 states--Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa--comprise a diverse group of 26 boys and 38 girls, recognized for their academic merit.

The Sakura Science High School Programme, a collaborative effort between the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) and the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE&L), Ministry of Education, aims to broaden the intellectual horizons of young learners.

Since its inception in 2014, this program has provided students with the unique opportunity to experience Japan's cutting-edge science, technology, and culture through short-term visits.

The Ministry of Education highlighted that this initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises holistic, integrated, enjoyable, and engaging learning experiences.

The NEP encourages experiential learning as a standard pedagogy, emphasising educational trips and excursions to places of historical, cultural, social, and technological significance.

India's participation in the Sakura Science High School Programme began in April 2016, and this marks the latest chapter with 468 students and 75 supervisors having visited Japan under the program. The visit aims not only to expose the students to Japan's advancements but also to nurture cross-cultural understanding and stimulate a passion for scientific exploration.

Japan, renowned for its technological prowess and cultural richness, stands as an ideal destination for educational exposure, aligning with the overarching objectives of the Sakura Science High School Programme. (ANI)

