Raipur, Aug 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 10,03,934 on Wednesday with the addition of 64 new cases, while no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported during the day, a health official said.

After several months, the number of active cases in the state has dropped below the 1,000-mark and reached 974, he said.

A total of 70 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 57 others completed their home isolation, which took the recovery count to 9,89,411.

The death toll stands at 13,549, he said.

Raipur district reported eight new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,821, including 3,139 deaths. Bilaspur recorded six new cases and Bastar and Jashpur five each, among other districts, he said.

With 37,905 samples examined during the day, the overall test count in the state went up to 1,20,39,447, the official said.

As per the official figures, no new cases were found in eight out of 28 districts.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,03,934, new cases 64, death toll 13,549, recovered 9,89,411, active cases 974, tests conducted today 37,905, total number of tests 1,20,39,447.

