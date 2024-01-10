Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 10 (ANI): A 64-year-old man from Hyderabad embarked on a 7,200-kilometre padayatra to Ayodhya, carrying gold-plated Khadaun 'charan paduka' (footwear) with him ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Speaking to ANI, Challa Srinivas Sastry on Tuesday said that he is retracing the Ayodhya-Rameswaram route, mirroring Lord Rama's 'Vanavas' (exile) journey and will reach Ayodhya on January 15.

"I have made this 'charan paduka' using 8 kg silver and got it coated with gold...I am walking on the route that Lord Ram took from Ayodhya to Rameshwar. My target is to reach Ayodhya on January 15th," he said.

He further said that he will hand over this 'charan paduka' to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on January 16th.

"I am really excited to visit Ayodhya ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22nd," he added.

The devout pilgrim began his journey on July 20, following the reverse order and stopping at Shiva Lingas established by Lord Ram along the way.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be held over a span of seven days, starting on January 16. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla's idol at the grand temple.

The birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has invited 4,000 saints for the ceremony.

