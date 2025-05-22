Meerut, May 22 (PTI) Taking effective action against the rapidly increasing cybercrimes in the digital era, police in the Meerut range have registered 649 FIRs so far this year, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Meerut range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kalanidhi Naithani said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, has established the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal to lodge complaints regarding cybercrimes. Citizens can directly file their complaints through this portal ([www.cybercrime.gov.in](http://www.cybercrime.gov.in)) and the helpline number 1930.

He said based on the complaints received, 176 FIRs were registered in Meerut district, 294 in Bulandshahr, 83 in Baghpat and 96 in Hapur. In several cases, swift police action led to the recovery of the defrauded amounts. Additionally, suspects were identified and arrested.

The DIG said cyber help desks have been set up at police stations to prevent cybercrimes. Besides this, cyber cell teams have been instructed to raise awareness among the public by visiting schools, colleges, bus stands and rural areas.

He directed station in-charges to regularly monitor complaints received through the portal, ensure prompt investigation by the investigating officer, take legal action and appoint a nodal officer at the district level.

Naithani appealed to the public to use complex passwords for all online accounts, avoid clicking on suspicious links and refrain from sharing confidential information on social media. He also advised securing mobile devices with passwords or biometric authentication.

The DIG said, "Personal vigilance of citizens is extremely important to prevent cyber fraud. Timely action is being ensured through the NCRP (National Cyber Crime Reporting) portal and helpline 1930."

