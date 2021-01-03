New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): 65 people were arrested in two separate incidents after Delhi Police conducted a raid at two illegal hookah bars in Rohini area on Friday and Saturday.

A large number of people were seen dancing while violating the COVID-19 norms when the police raided the bars.

"Based on the information, a raid was conducted at an illegal hookah bar in Sector-9, Rohini on January 1. 22 persons were found dancing and smoking hookah violating COVID-19 norms. The owner of the Hookah bar was identified as Sahil," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rohini Pramod Kumar Mishra told ANI.

Further, another raid was conducted on Saturday in Sector-8 Rohini where another illegal hookah bar was found operational.

"32 persons including 3 minors were found smoking hookah inside the bar. Out of 32 persons, 20 were boys and 12 were girls. The owners of the Hookah bar were identified as Amit Dhankar, Sanjay Aggarwal and Pardeep Singhal and appropriate legal action has been initiated against them," added the DCP.

Police arrested people found inside these illegal bars and seized 22 hookahs along with chimney and pipe, 2 packets filter, 1 sealed and 3 opened tobacco boxes and 10 packets coal during the raids. (ANI)

