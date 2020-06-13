India News | 65-year-old American Woman Recovers from COVID-19 at Delhi Hospital

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A 65-year-old American woman, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, has successfully recovered from the disease after her treatment at a government facility in the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

The woman was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) on June 2, its director B L Sherwal said.

"She was brought in with fever and breathlessness problem following which she was admitted at our facility, which is a dedicated COVID-19 hospital under the Delhi government. She was discharged yesterday," he told PTI.

A short video was released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Twitter, showing the medical staff at RGSSH bidding her goodbye.

India and the US are among the several countries worst-hit by the pandemic.

In the video, she is seen filming the moments on her mobile phone as the staff cheer her up when she leaves the facility, carrying a bouquet in her hand.

"Thank you everyone, from the bottom of my heart and everyone at Rajiv Gandhi hospital for the amazing service. Your expertise and techniques saved my life. Thank you all of you for your generosity," she said in the video clip.

RGSSH in east Delhi, with 500 beds, has been a COVID19-dedicated facility from the beginning.

"We used to go and talk to her on and off. Sometime, coronavirus patients feel very lonely and that can hamper the recovery. So we used to keep that touch with her to help her recover fast. And we are happy, she walked out of here all fine again," Sherwal said.

