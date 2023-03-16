Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl in a village under Gulriha Police Station here, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar on Thursday said, "One Suresh was arrested on Wedensday night for raping a teenage girl. The accused was sent to jail today. Investigation in the matter is underway."

Also Read | ECB raises interest rates by 0.5% as banks stocks wobble.

According to complaint by her mother, her 13-year-old daughter was raped by Suresh on Tuesday when she was alone in the fields.

The man has been booked under section 376 (rape) of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Budget 2023-24: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-Led Government Allocates Lion's Share for Welfare Schemes.

"The accused is also a relative of the victim. We are looking into all aspects of the case," said the SP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)