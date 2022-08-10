Bhubaneswar, Aug 10 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,20,667 on Wednesday as 653 more people, including 128 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll rose to 9,152 as a 67-year-old man succumbed to the pathogen in Balasore district, the health department said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Threw Ink at Rakesh Tikait To Become Famous, Accused Tells Police.

The state had logged 487 infections on Wednesday.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of fresh infections at 173, followed by 96 in Khurda district.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Govt Announces Jobs for Uttar Pradesh Athletes Who Won Medals at CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

The state now has 5,213 active COVID-19 cases, of which 1,241 are in Sundargarh district.

As many as 988 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,06,249.

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities thus far.

The daily positivity rate was at 3.6 per cent as 18,148 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)