New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The 65th edition of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's (SBKK) iconic dance drama 'Shri Ram' began here on Thursday with government-mandated Covid-19 protocols in place.

Performed by trained dance and theatre artistes, and with original musical score, the country's "oldest annual dance drama" will be staged at the Kendra's open air lawns from 6.30 - 9 pm every day.

Created by Padma Shri Shobha Deepak Singh, who is also the director and vice chairperson of SBKK, 'Shri Ram' is claimed to be "the most celebrated versions of Ramlila" since 1967.

According to SBKK, its representation of the epic is unique and fortified by life-like portrayal using LED walls that play animated visuals in the background.

The dance drama involves dance styles ranging from Bharatanatyam and Kalaripayattu to Mayurbhanj Chau and folk dances of North India, with rhythmic music based on Hindustani classical ragas.

Ensuring the audience of the safety measures, Singh said her entire team has been vaccinated and all pandemic-related guidelines -- including wearing masks and sanitization -- are strictly adhered to during the two-hour-long performance.

"Covid 19 is far from over and there is an ongoing threat of a new variant, all we need is to act wisely and coexist with the virus observing precautions. But I strongly believe that the show must go on because we can't coop ourselves up forever!" she said in a statement.

This year the presentation of 'Shri Ram' will also feature a special background music adopted from the older version of SBKK's own Ramlila, she added.

It will come to a close on October 20.

