New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Over 60 personnel of the Delhi Police have been granted out-of-turn promotion for their outstanding performance, officials said on Friday.

"Out of turn promotions are granted to 66 Delhi Police personnel for their outstanding performance. I congratulate them for their achievements and wish them a bright career ahead," Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava tweeted.

Last year, head constable Seema Dhaka was the first personnel of the Delhi Police who was granted an out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 missing children.

Dhaka was posted at the Samaypur Badli police station of outer-north district.

