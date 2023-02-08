New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): A total of 669 cases of death in police custody were registered across the country in the last five years from April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2022, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Rajya Sabha.Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the House in a written reply citing data provided by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Rai said a total of 175 cases of deaths in police custody were reported during 2021-2022, 100 in 2020-2021, 112 in 2019-2021, 136 in 2018-2019 and 146 in 2017-2018.

As per the information provided by the NHRC, Rai further said "The NHRC recommended monetary relief in 201 cases amounting to Rs 5,80,74,998 and disciplinary action in one case during the period from April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2022, in the incidents of deaths in police custody.

The Minister, however, cleared that police and public order are state subjects as per the seventh schedule to the Constitution of India.

He said it is primarily the responsibility of the state government concerned to ensure the protection of human rights.

However, Rai said, the Central government issues advisories from time to time and also has enacted the Protection of Human Rights Act (PHR), 1993, which stipulates the establishment of the NHRC and State Human Rights Commissions to look into the alleged human rights violations by public servants.

When the NHRC receives complaints of alleged human rights violations, the Minister said, the Commission takes action as per the provisions laid down under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

"The NHRC also organizes workshops and seminars from time to time to sensitize public servants for a better understanding of human rights and, in particular, the protection of rights of persons in custody," Rai said. (ANI)

