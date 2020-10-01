Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 1 (ANI): Assam Minister of Environment and Forest Parimal Suklabaidya on Thursday launched the 66th Wildlife Week at Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati.

This week-long affair aims to celebrate, educate and promote Assam's rich fauna.

Also Read | International Day of Non-Violence 2020 FAQs: From ‘What is Non-Violence?’ to ‘Why Gandhi Jayanti is Celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence?’, All Mostly Asked Questions Answered.

Speaking at the occasion, Suklabaidya said: "Assam's richness in terms of wildlife is unmatched and this annual affair celebrates the same. We are celebrating Elephant's day today. The rest of the week is planned with various activities that involve and hope to connect Assamese across the state."

The annual 66th Wildlife Week would invite participants for essay writing, painting and photography throughout the week. (ANI)

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape: Video of DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar Allegedly Threatening Victim’s Family Emerges, Clarification Issued.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)