New Delhi, June 15 (PTI) Sixty-seven Bnei Menashe Jews from Manipur, who tested positive for coronavirus before flying to Israel, have been discharged from the Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Centre at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in central Delhi after recovery.

Thirty-eight Bnei Menashe Jews were brought to the Covid care centre on May 21 after they tested positive hours before taking a flight to Israel.

Later, 29 more members of the community were admitted to the facility.

"All of them have been discharged after testing negative. They are scheduled to fly to Israel on Thursday," an official at the Covid care centre said.

Bnei Menashe Jews are believed to be the descendants of the tribe of Manasseh, one of the 10 lost tribes of Israel.

According to reports, there are around 6,000 members of the community in Manipur and Mizoram at present.

Over the last three decades, members of this community in India have gradually migrated to Israel.

The Covid care centre has admitted 287 patients so far, of which 195 have been discharged after testing negative for the infection.

