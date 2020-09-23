Kohima, Sep 23 (PTI) At least 67 more people, including 45 security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Wednesday, taking the tally in the state to 5,671, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The death toll rose to 16 after a person from Mon district succumbed to the disease, an official said.

"Out of 407 results received, 67 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed 58 in Kohima, 5 in Dimapur and 2 each in Tuensang and Mon," Phom said on Twitter.

The minister said 18 people - 15 from Kohima, two from Dimapur and one from Wokha- were cured of the disease during the day.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is 79.5 per cent at present, Health Department Additional Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

"Another COVID-19 death was reported from Mon district, increasing the toll to 16. Five of them died due to comorbidities," he said.

Nagaland now has 1,119 active patients, while 4,509 people have recovered from the disease and 27 patients have migrated to other states.

Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 737, followed by Kohima at 335 and Mokokchung at 17.

Of the total coronavirus cases in the state, 2,685 are armed forces personnel and 1,457 are returnees, Hangsing said.

Nagaland has tested 75,435 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

