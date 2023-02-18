Phulbani, Feb 18 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Kandhamal district sentenced a 67-year-old man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl three years ago.

Additional District Judge cum Special POCSO judge, Phulbani, Sanjit Kumar Behera on Friday sentenced Ananga Nayak to 20 years imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

According to prosecution, the old man lured the five-year-old girl to his house while she was playing in front of her house and raped her on September, 22, 2020.

The girl's mother filed an FIR on the same night with G Udayagiri police and the accused was arrested, Public Prosecutor Asim Praharaj said.

The court examined at least 16 witnesses before pronouncing its judgment. The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority Kandhamal to pay a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the family of the victim, Praharaj said.

