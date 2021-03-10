Ahmedabad, Mar 10 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 675 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which increased its infection tally to 2,75,197, the state health department said.

As many as 484 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovery cases in the state to 2,67,250, it said.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is now 97.11 per cent.

No death due to the virus was reported in the last 24 hours, owing to which the number of fatalities remained at 4,418, the department said in its release.

The state's tally of active cases rose to 3,529, of which 47 patients are on ventilator.

Surat reported the highest number of 179 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 147, Vadodara 107 and Rajkot 79.

Among other districts, Bhavnagar reported 19 new cases, Bharuch and Kheda 15 each, Anand 13 and Kutch 12.

A total of 96,861 people received COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, of whom 57,277 belonged to the priority group of beneficiaries above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities, the department said.

With this, a total of 17,13,467 beneficiaries have so far received the first shot of the vaccine, while 4,19,798 others have got the second jab.

The Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli reported three new COVID-19 cases, increasing its tally to 3,398, while the recovered cases remained at 3,376, officials said.

There are 20 active cases in the UT, which has reported two COVID-19 deaths so far, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,75,197, new cases 675, death toll 4,418, discharged 2,67,250, active cases 3,529, people tested so far - figures not released.

